Nepal Plane Crash: 5 Indians Among 72 Passengers Onboard Yeti Airlines Aircraft

(Story contains disturbing visuals. Reader discretion advised.)

An ATR-72 Yeti Airlines aircraft with 68 passengers and four crew members on board, crashed at Nayagaun in Nepal on Sunday, 15 January. Rescuers have recovered at least 25 bodies from the crash, The Kathmandu Post reported.

There were five Indian passengers onboard the 72-seater aircraft which took off from Kathmandu International Airport. Among the passengers were also three infants, three children, and 62 adults.

According to a Nepal Army spokesperson, at least 16 people have died, news agency Reuters reported.