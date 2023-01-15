ADVERTISEMENT
Nepal Plane Crash: 5 Indians Among 72 Passengers Onboard Yeti Airlines Aircraft

Rescuers have recovered at least 25 bodies from the crash, local media reported.

(Story contains disturbing visuals. Reader discretion advised.)

An ATR-72 Yeti Airlines aircraft with 68 passengers and four crew members on board, crashed at Nayagaun in Nepal on Sunday, 15 January. Rescuers have recovered at least 25 bodies from the crash, The Kathmandu Post reported.

There were five Indian passengers onboard the 72-seater aircraft which took off from Kathmandu International Airport. Among the passengers were also three infants, three children, and 62 adults.

According to a Nepal Army spokesperson, at least 16 people have died, news agency Reuters reported.

  • Pokhara International Airport has been closed for all inbound and outbound flights.

  • Rescuers have recovered 25 bodies from the crash.

1:47 PM , 15 Jan

Nepal PM Dahal Calls Emergency Cabinet Meeting

Nepal PM, Pushpa Kamal Dahal is currently holding an emergency Cabinet meeting, local media reported.

1:38 PM , 15 Jan

CAAN: Five Indians Among The Passengers

According to CAAN, the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal, the passengers included 53 Nepalis, five Indians, four Russians, one Irish, one Australian, one Argentinian, two Koreans, and one French national.

1:27 PM , 15 Jan

Aircraft Took Off at 10.30 AM

The aircraft with the call sign 9N-ANC took off from Kathmandu at 10.30 am, General Manager at Tribhuvan International Airport, Premnath Thakur, said to local media.

1:24 PM , 15 Jan

Rescuers Recover 25 bodies From Crash

Rescuers have recovered at least 25 bodies from the crash site, local media outlet The Kathmandu Post reported.


