Nepal Plane Crash: Search Ops to Resume After Army Says No Survivors Found Yet

At least 68 people on board Yeti Airlines aircraft were confirmed dead, after the flight crashed into a river gorge in Nepal on Sunday, 15 January, minutes before landing at Pokhara International Airport.

This has been termed Nepal's deadliest air crash since 1992.

Five Indians onboard confirmed dead: There were five Indian passengers on board the 72-seater ATR-72 aircraft, confirmed the Indian Embassy and airlines. All five are now confirmed to be dead.

Yeti Airlines said that the five Indians onboard were identified as Abhisekh Kushwaha, Bishal Sharma, Anil Kumar Rajbhar, Sonu Jaiswal, and Sanjaya Jaiswal.

Speaking to news agency PTI, district magistrate, Ghazipur, Aryaka Akhauri indicated that four of these men hailed from Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur, and were on a vacation together.

Where rescue efforts stand currently: Spokesperson for the Nepal Army, Krishna Prasad Bhandari indicated that no one has been rescued alive as of yet. Search operations will resume on Monday.

Meanwhile, a five-member team has been formed to investigate the reasons for the crash.