Old Planes, Tough Terrain — This is Why So Many Flight Crashes Happen in Nepal

At least 68 people were killed on Sunday, 15 January, when a Nepali passenger plane with 72 people on board, including five Indians, crashed into a river gorge while landing at a newly-opened airport in the resort city of Pokhara.

Sunday’s crash was the worst plane accident in 30 years, officials told Reuters.

In a tweet after the crash, Nepal's Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister Rabi Lamichhane pointed out that Nepal's transport safety record in the air as well as on roads has so far been "unacceptable".

But why are aviation accidents so frequent in Nepal? And what makes flying in the country so risky? Keep reading.