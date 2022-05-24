'Making Indo-Pacific More Resilient': Quad Leaders Issue Joint Statement

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, and United States President Joe Biden issued a joint statement on the goals and commitments of Quad nations, in a bid to make the region more resilient for the 21st century.

"We strongly support the principles of freedom, rule of law, democratic values, sovereignty and territorial integrity, peaceful settlement of disputes without resorting to threat or use of force, any unilateral attempt to change the status quo, and freedom of navigation and overflight, all of which are essential to the peace, stability and prosperity of the Indo-Pacific region and to the world," the leaders underlined in the introduction of the statement.

The Quad Leaders' summit, the second in-person meeting of the leaders, is taking place in Tokyo under the shadow of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The statement focused on cooperation on issues of peace and stability, COVID-19 and global health security, infrastructure, climate action, cybersecurity, space, new technologies, and Quad fellowship.

This is what the statement elucidated:

