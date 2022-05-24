ADVERTISEMENT

Quad Summit: 'Ukraine Crisis is a Global Issue,' Says Joe Biden in Leaders' Meet

Biden added, "as long as Russia continues the war, we are going to be partners and lead a global response."

The Quint
Published
World
2 min read
Quad Summit: 'Ukraine Crisis is a Global Issue,' Says Joe Biden in Leaders' Meet
i

US President Joe Biden, along with state heads of Australia, India, and Japan, held their fourth Quad meet in Tokyo on Tuesday, 24 May.

Stressing that the crisis unfolding in Ukraine is a not a European, but a global one, the US President stated:

"US will be a strong, steady, and enduring partner in Indo-Pacific. We are Indo-Pacific powers. As long as Russia continues the war, we are going to be partners and lead a global response. We stay together for the shared values and vision we have."
Joe Biden

Lambasting Russian President Putin for the war, which he said was Putin's attempt to extinguish a culture, he added that the global food crisis may worsen by Russia blocking Ukraine from exporting its grains.

His opening remarks on Tuesday, 24 May, expressed future aspirations for the grouping, with the US president saying, "We've shown that Quad is not just a passing fad, we mean business. We're here to get things done for the region, and I'm proud of what we're building together and I look forward to our vital partnership flourishing and for many years to come."

He reiterated the Quad's commitment of 'ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific', and said that the US aspires to "strengthen economic cooperation to deliver inclusive growth and shared prosperity."

ADVERTISEMENT

Second in-person Quad Summit

The Quad summit, the second in-person meeting of these leaders, is taking place under the shadow of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

On Monday, PM Modi held separate meetings with a number of leading Japanese CEOs, besides a roundtable with Japanese business leaders and an interaction with the Indian community.

The Modi-Biden meeting in Tokyo will be the second face-to-face meeting of the leaders within a year. PM Modi will also hold separate bilateral meetings with his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida and newly-elected Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

Also Read

QUAD Meet: What Is Indo-Pacific Economic Framework & How Does It Concern India?

QUAD Meet: What Is Indo-Pacific Economic Framework & How Does It Concern India?

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×