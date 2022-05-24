Quad Summit: 'Ukraine Crisis is a Global Issue,' Says Joe Biden in Leaders' Meet

Lambasting Russian President Putin for the war, which he said was Putin's attempt to extinguish a culture, he added that the global food crisis may worsen by Russia blocking Ukraine from exporting its grains.

His opening remarks on Tuesday, 24 May, expressed future aspirations for the grouping, with the US president saying, "We've shown that Quad is not just a passing fad, we mean business. We're here to get things done for the region, and I'm proud of what we're building together and I look forward to our vital partnership flourishing and for many years to come."

He reiterated the Quad's commitment of 'ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific', and said that the US aspires to "strengthen economic cooperation to deliver inclusive growth and shared prosperity."