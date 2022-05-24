What Is Quad Fellowship That PM Modi Is Encouraging Indian Students To Apply For
PM Modi asked students to apply for the Quad fellowship and join the next generation of STEM leaders and innovators.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, 24 May, encouraged Indian students to apply for the Quad Fellowship, which was launched by the leaders of Australia, India, Japan, and the US at the ongoing Quad summit in Tokyo.
He asked students to apply for the fellowship and join the next generation of STEM leaders and innovators.
What is the fellowship for?
The fellowship is a first-of-its-kind scholarship programme that will sponsor 100 American, Australian, Indian, and Japanese students to study in the United States each year for graduate degrees in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).
Which degrees are eligible for funding?
Master’s degrees and PhDs in science, technology, engineering, or mathematics (STEM).
It also funds graduate studies in STEM including behavioral sciences, biological sciences, computer and information sciences, engineering, geosciences, mathematics, and physical sciences.
Clinical healthcare degrees are not eligible for funding.
How much funding will the fellows receive?
Each fellow will receive a stipend of $50,000 which can be used on tuition, research, fees, books, room, and related academic expenses.
All fellows will be eligible to apply for needs-based funding of up to $25,000 to cover costs related to completing graduate-level studies.
When does the fellowship begin?
The applications are now live and will be open till June 30. The first cohort of the fellowship will be announced in October 2022 and the residential programme is set to begin in August 2023.
Fellows will receive funding starting from the 2023-2024 academic year.
Who is eligible for the fellowship?
A candidate has to be at least 18 years old and a citizen or legal permanent resident of Australia, India, Japan, or the United States. The candidate should have a Bachelor’s degree in a STEM field as of August 2023. They should have a demonstrated record of superior academic achievement until the undergraduate level.
In case an applicant is currently enrolled in a Master’s or PhD programme, they may apply if they will be enrolled in a qualified academic programme during their time as a fellow.
What is the application process?
The application process comprises an online application which will ask for three essays, background demographic information, and three letters of recommendation. A final-round interview will also take place before the award of the fellowship.
Check the official fellowship for more details.
