'Sweet Spot of Trade Dynamics': Newly-Elected Liz Truss on India-UK Relations

Some tough measures are expected within days, with analysts expecting her to adopt some of rival Rishi Sunak's plans of help targeted at the most vulnerable households. However, it is her pledge to reverse the former Chancellor's tax hike that would make it unlikely for the two finalists to work together in a new Cabinet.

While Sunak maintained that tax cuts are not the answer to get a grip on the country's soaring inflation, Truss stood firm on her low tax pledge throughout the campaign – a move that clearly paid off with the historically low tax favouring Conservative Party base.

While UK-born Sunak relied on his personal immigrant story and Indian heritage in a slick campaign run, Truss repeatedly admitted that she may not be the slickest of candidates but had a clear vision of how to "get the job done".

Ironically, both candidates harked back to Tory grandee Margaret Thatcher as their inspiration. However, while Sunak belonged firmly to one end of the party wing as a Brexiteer, Truss was someone who had voted for the UK to remain in the European Union (EU).