UK Home Secretary Priti Patel Resigns After Liz Truss Wins PM Election

In her resignation letter addressed to Johnson, 50-year-old Patel highlighted her many achievements in the post, including a Migration and Mobility Partnership signed with India, among other countries, to tackle illegal migration.

I congratulate Liz Truss on being elected our new leader and will give her my support as our new Prime Minister, she wrote in her resignation letter.

"From the backbenches, I will champion many of the policies and causes that I have stood for both inside and outside of government," she said.

I have signed new international returns agreements with India, Albania, Serbia, Nigeria, and Pakistan, with work underway to negotiate more agreements and to remove more people who should not be in this country and who have abused our hospitality, she wrote, with reference to some of her work as the head of the Home Office.