As New UK PM, Liz Truss Inherits a Looming Recession and a War in Ukraine

Truss's policy towards Russia has been described as being too hawkish. "We will keep going further and faster to push Russia out of the whole of Ukraine," she had stated in April.

She ran into controversy when she stated that British people going to Ukraine to fight would have the her support, with Conservative colleagues criticising her view. Truss has also been "supportive of the concept" regarding the government's seizure of frozen Russian assets in the United Kingdom and their redistribution to the victims of war in Ukraine.

With respect to the Northern Ireland Protocol, Truss wants to scrap off part of the old deal with the European Union (even introducing a bill regarding the same) and make changes to it because "all other options within the current EU mandate are currently exhausted."

She has argued that the protocol was undermining the Good Friday Agreement (a 1998 peace plan that ended the 30-year conflict in Ireland, popularly called "the Troubles"), had created practical issues and "a growing sense that the rights and aspirations of some parts of the community are being undermined."