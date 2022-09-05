PM Modi, Rishi Sunak, Boris Johnson & Others Congratulate UK PM-Elect Liz Truss

Outgoing PM Boris Johnson also congratulated his colleague in the Cabinet on her "decisive" win and urged all members of the Conservative Party to throw their weight behind her.

"Congratulations to @trussliz on her decisive win. I know she has the right plan to tackle the cost of living crisis, unite our party and continue the great work of uniting and levelling up our country. Now is the time for all Conservatives to get behind her 100 per cent," Johnson said.