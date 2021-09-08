FBI 'Wanted', UN Blacklisted: Here's a Look at New Ministers in Taliban Govt

The 'acting' Taliban government of Afghanistan, unveiled on Tuesday, 7 September, has met with widespread discontent, as many called out the militant organisation for reneging on its promise of an inclusive cabinet.

"As I speak today, the Taliban announced their government. It is anything but inclusive," Afghanistan's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN) Ghulam Isaczai was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

More than half the office holders in the 33-member strong interim administration, headed by Prime Minister Mullah Hasan Akhund, find mention on the UN Security Council (UNSC)'s sanctions list.

The Taliban cabinet, which includes Sirajuddin Haqqani, a man who finds place on the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI)'s 'Wanted' list, is, needless to say, devoid of women.