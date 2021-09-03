Resolve Issues Through Talks: Hamid Karzai to Taliban & Panjshir Resistance
Meanwhile, Afghan resistance forces in Panjshir have denied Taliban's claim against the siege of Shutul district.
Former Afghanistan President Hamid Karzai, on Friday, 3 September, asked the Taliban and the "resistance front" in Panjshir to stop fighting and resolve their issues through talks, according to TOLO News.
Karzai’s statement comes amid clashes between the Taliban and the Panjshir resistance front in the Afghanistan valley. The Afghan resistance forces in Panjshir have also reportedly denied the Taliban's claim against the siege of the Shutul district of the province.
Meanwhile, Afghanistan’s former Vice President and self-declared Acting President Amrullah Saleh took to Twitter, on Friday, to say: “Talibs have blocked humanitarian access to Panjshir.”
Further, as per Saleh, the Taliban members are racially profiling travellers, using “military age men of Panjhsir as mine clearance tools (by) walking them on mine fields”, have shut phone services and electricity; and are not allowing the transport of medicine either.
“People can only carry small amount of cash,” Saleh added.
He also said, in a different tweet:
“Over the past 23 years since start of the Emergency Hospital we never blocked Talib access to it. Talibs are committing war crimes and have zero respect for IHL. We call on UN and world leaders to take notice of this clear criminal and terrorist behaviour of the Talibs.”
Following Taliban’s rapid advancement into Afghanistan, resistance forces gathered in the valley under the leadership of Ahmad Massouda and Amarullah Saleh, in a bid to challenge the Taliban’s authority.
(With inputs from TOLO News and ANI.)
