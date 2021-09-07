Mohammad Hasan Akhund to Lead New 'Acting' Taliban Govt in Afghanistan
Mohammad Hasan Akhund will lead the new 'acting' Taliban government in Afghanistan, a spokesperson for the group said on Tuesday, 7 September, according to AFP.
Meanwhile, Taliban co-founder Abdul Ghani Baradar will be deputy Afghan leader, the spokesman added.
While Baradar will be first deputy leader, Mawlavi Hannafi will be second deputy leader and Mullah Yaquoub will be acting minister of defence. Serajuddin Haqqani has been appointed as acting interior minister in the new government in Afghanistan, reported TOLO News.
The Taliban seized power in the country on 15 August after capturing Kabul. Since then, it has been on the verge of announcing the new government.
Earlier, Taliban spokesperson Ahmadullah Wasiq said that the new government would be announced on Tuesday, after which a formal ceremony could be held.
The announcement comes the same day that Taliban fired shots in the air to disperse those protesting in Afghanistan's capital Kabul on Tuesday.
According to news agency AFP, the crowd was protesting against Pakistan's involvement in Afghanistan's affairs, and had gathered near the former's embassy.
Visuals on social media, whose veracity cannot be independently ascertained, showed chaos on the streets amid indiscriminate gunfire.
Reports also said that the Taliban had arrested several journalists for covering the protests against Pakistan.
(With inputs from AFP and TOLO News.)
