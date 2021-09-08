China Will Try to Work Out Some Arrangement With Taliban: US Prez Biden
Biden was asked if he was worried that China would fund the group, which is sanctioned under US law.
US President Joe Biden, on Tuesday, 7 September, claimed that he was certain that China was going to try working out an arrangement with the Taliban.
According to Reuters, Biden was asked if he was worried that China would fund the group, which is sanctioned under US law, and he said:
"China has a real problem with the Taliban. So, they're going to try to work out some arrangement with the Taliban, I'm sure. As does Pakistan, as does Russia, as does Iran. They're all trying to figure out what do they do now. (sic)"US President Joe Biden
The United States, on the other hand, has blocked the Taliban's access to Afghanistan's reserves, most of which are held by the New York Federal Reserve. This was reportedly a bid to ensure that the Taliban keeps its word and respects women’s rights and international laws in Afghanistan.
This came at a time when Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi told US Secretary of State Antony Blinken over a phone call on 29 August that the international community should engage with the Taliban and "positively guide" them.
Reuters, however, also quoted experts as saying that China will lose much of their economic leverage in Afghanistan, if other countries provide financial assistance to the Taliban.
Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the Taliban fired shots in the air to disperse those protesting in Afghanistan's capital Kabul on Tuesday, 7 September.
According to news agency AFP, the crowd was protesting against Pakistan's involvement in Afghanistan's affairs, and had gathered near former's embassy.
Meanwhile, two people were shot dead in a protest in Afghanistan’s Herat on Tuesday, reported AFP, citing a doctor.
(With inputs from Reuters and AFP.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.