Taliban's Abdul Baradar May Be Next Afghanistan President: Who Is He?

Afghanistan and Its Civil Wars

Baradar was born in the Uruzgan province in 1968 and fought against the Soviets in the 1980s as an Afghan mujahideen.

The Russians were driven out by the US-backed Afghan Mujahideen's in 1992.

Then-President Mohammad Najibullah, having lost support of the Soviet Union, resigned to make way for a neutral interim government. Though several mujahideen parties started negotiations to form a national coalition.

However, the Hezb-e Islami Gulbuddin led, presumably supported by Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), instead of joining the negotiations, announced to conquer Kabul alone.

This resulted in a civil war that was fought for four years. It was during this time that Baradar and his brother-in-law founded the Taliban.