What Will Musk’s Ownership of Twitter Mean for 'Free Speech' on the Platform?

In a surprise capitulation, the board of Twitter has announced it will support a takeover bid by Elon Musk, the world’s richest person. But is it in the public interest?

Musk is offering $54.20 a share. This values the company at $44 billion (or A$61 billion) – making it one of the largest leveraged buyouts on record.

Morgan Stanley and other large financial institutions will lend him $25.5 billion. Musk himself will put in around $20 billion. This is about the size of a single bonus he is expected to receive from Tesla.