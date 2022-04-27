Against Censorship Beyond Law: Musk on His Idea of Free Speech Post Twitter Deal

On Tuesday, a day after Elon Musk inked a $44 billion deal to buy Twitter, he elaborated on what he meant by 'free speech' – a phrase that has been at the centre of the tech billionaire's agenda.

"By 'free speech', I simply mean that which matches the law. I am against censorship that goes far beyond the law," he said.

"If people want less free speech, they will ask government to pass laws to that effect. Therefore, going beyond the law is contrary to the will of the people," he added.