Netizens React as 'Meme Lord' Elon Musk Buys Twitter

Elon Musk bought Twitter for about $44 billion.

Netizens React as 'Meme Lord' Elon Musk Buys Twitter
Tesla CEO Elon Musk acquired Twitter in a deal of about $44 million on Monday. The company will now become a private one, and shareholders will receive $54.20 in cash for each share.

As the news broke out on Twitter, hashtags such as #LeavingTwitter and #TwitterTakeover started trending. Many users questioned how exactly free and open Twitter would remain. On the other hand, some users made jokes about how they were worried about new Indina-origin CEO Parag Agrawal's future.

Some users already had demands, and thought that first order of business for Musk should be introducing a new edit button. Others simply made jokes about how the situation, and how a CEO who made memes on the platform ended up buying it. Here are some reactions from Twitter:

Netizens React as 'Meme Lord' Elon Musk Buys Twitter

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Netizens React as 'Meme Lord' Elon Musk Buys Twitter

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Netizens React as 'Meme Lord' Elon Musk Buys Twitter

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Netizens React as 'Meme Lord' Elon Musk Buys Twitter

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Netizens React as 'Meme Lord' Elon Musk Buys Twitter

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Netizens React as 'Meme Lord' Elon Musk Buys Twitter

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Netizens React as 'Meme Lord' Elon Musk Buys Twitter

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Netizens React as 'Meme Lord' Elon Musk Buys Twitter

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Netizens React as 'Meme Lord' Elon Musk Buys Twitter

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Netizens React as 'Meme Lord' Elon Musk Buys Twitter

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

