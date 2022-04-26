Is Elon Musk’s Idea of 'Freedom of Speech' Right for Twitter?

Only a few days ago, Elon Musk's bid to buy Twitter was thought to be a long shot but his offer has been accepted by the social media platform. The billionaire will now pay a cool $44 billion to take the company private.

In his statement on Tuesday, 26 April, Musk said he wants to "make Twitter better than ever by enhancing the product with new features, making the algorithms open source to increase trust, defeating the spam bots, and authenticating all humans."

The announcement also confirmed many of the details that had already been reported about the transaction. However, it has also left many unanswered questions, most pertinently – how will a privately-held Twitter operate? And is Elon Musk’s idea of “free speech” right for a platform like Twitter?

Joining us today to discuss all this is Apar Gupta, the Executive Director of the Internet Freedom Foundation.