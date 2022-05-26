4 Bomb Blasts in Mosque, Buses Kill 12 in Afghanistan; ISIS Claims 3 Attacks
Two worshippers were killed after an explosion at a mosque in Kabul, while 10 people died in Mazar-i-Sharif.
Four bomb blasts in Afghanistan targeting four minibuses and a mosque killed at least 12 people on the night of Wednesday, 25 May. Terror organisation Islamic State has claimed responsibility for three of the bombs.
Two worshippers were killed after an explosion at Hazrat Zakaria Mosque in the capital city of Kabul, while at least 10 were injured, as per the interior ministry of the Taliban-led government. The blast occurred when people were assembled for evening prayers, as per reports.
Kabul's emergency hospital, however, said that 5 bodies and 22 wounded persons were brought to the hospital in connection with the mosque blast.
Further, a series of blasts in the northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif caused at least 10 deaths. ISIS claimed the responsibility for the Mazar-e-Sharif attacks.
"The bombs were placed on three minibuses in different districts of the city," Balkh provincial police spokesman Asif Waziri told news agency AFP, adding that 15 other people were wounded.
"We strongly condemn this heinous act. Our security forces are trying to find the perpetrators of this heinous act and bring them to justice," Afghanistan's interior ministry said in a statement.
The number of bomb attacks in Afghanistan has increased since the militant organisation Taliban seized control of the country in August 2021. Dozens of civilians were killed in sectarian attacks in Kabul and other cities during Ramadan this year, some of whose responsibility was claimed by IS.
