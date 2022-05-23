'Taliban Forced Me to Say My Brother Was My Boyfriend': Tales of 3 Afghan Women

Humira and her brother waited for two hours in the car. Her brother had his phone and the Talib took it right after stopping their car.

She said they didn't offer to call their parents on the phone but requested him to "come home and check with the family" if he was her brother.

Humira told The Quint that calling their family on the phone had the potential of complicating the situation as the Talib could still have refused to believe the family while also dragging in their father for questioning.

She therefore preferred using the come-home-and-check trick. This way there was a high chance the Talib would not follow them.

An angry Humira went on to say: