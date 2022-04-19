Afghanistan: 3 Blasts Target Boys' School in Kabul, 6 Dead

A boys' school in western Kabul, Afghanistan, was hit by three explosions on Tuesday, 19 April.

According to government officials, six people died while 11 were injured.

On the other hand, the head of a hospital nursing department, who wished to remain anonymous, stated that the blasts had killed at least four people and wounded 14.

New agencies like Reuters and AFP have been unable to independently verify the casualty figure.

Khalid Zadran, the spokesperson for Kabul's commander, said, "Three blasts have taken place ... in a high school, there are some casualties to our Shia people."