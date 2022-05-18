Afghanistan: Taliban Dissolves Human Rights Commission, Deeming It 'Unnecessary'

Abdallah al Dardari, the head of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) said in November last year that the world had to aid the country's banking sector in order to "improve Afghanistan's limited production capacity and prevent the banking system from collapsing."

"Afghanistan's financial and bank payment systems are in disarray. The bank-run problem must be resolved quickly to improve Afghanistan's limited production capacity and prevent the banking system from collapsing," the UNDP report read.

The Taliban took over the country in August last year after the US decided to pull out its troops.

(With inputs from Reuters and The Guardian.)