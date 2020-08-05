Indian Terrorist Behind Afghan Prison Attack: What This Means

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has confirmed that an Indian national who had gone missing in 2016 along with his pregnant wife, has been identified as the one who carried out the vehicle-borne suicide attack on the central prison in Nangarhar province of Afghanistan. Among the 11 attackers, the three Indians have been identified by the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant-Khorasan Province (ISKP) as Abu Rawaha Al-Hindi, Abu-Noah Al-Hindi and Dr Abu Hayyan Al-Hindi.

The Quint has accessed a photograph which shows all 11 attackers –– including 4 Tajiks, 3 Indian, 3 Afghans and 1 Pakistani nationals.