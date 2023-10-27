ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

WebQoof Recap: Of Communal Claims and Misinformation on Israel-Hamas Conflict

Here are some of the viral pieces of misinformation that were falsely linked to the Israel-Hamas war.

Team Webqoof
Published
WebQoof
3 min read
WebQoof Recap: Of Communal Claims and Misinformation on Israel-Hamas Conflict
Claims surrounding the Israel-Hamas conflict continue to be shared during the third week of the war, while social media users also share misinformation surrounding the upcoming Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh.

Here are some of the viral claims that we debunked this week.

1. Man Pretending to Be 'Javed Hussain' in Viral Clip is Hindu, Say Haridwar Police

A video showing a man identifying himself as Javed Hussain from Haridwar, went viral on the internet. In the video, 'Hussain' was heard passing communally charged remarks against the Hindu community.

A journalist from Sudarshan News – which has previously been called out for spreading misinformation – shared the video.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

However, Haridwar police said that the person in the viral video was identified as Dilip Baghel, a Hindu man from Agra, Uttar Pradesh. They stated that two YouTubers had allegedly given Baghel money and intoxicants.

You can read our fact-check here.

2. Old Images of Jaivardhan Singh Viral With False Claims Ahead of MP Elections

A photo of Congress leader Jaivardhan Singh, a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Raghogarh, Madhya Pradesh and son of former Chief Minister Digvijay Singh, in torn clothes went viral on social media.

  • The photo was being shared to claim that party workers tore Singh's clothes after reports of controversy surrounding ticket distribution emerged.

The claim is false. The photo dates back to 2021, when Madhya Pradesh Congress had protested against inflation and Singh's clothes were torn during a clash with the police.

You can read our fact-check here.

3. Old Video Shared as People Throwing Toys on Football Pitch To Support Palestine

A video of a large crowd throwing stuffed toys on a football field inside a stadium is being shared on the internet, with users claiming that it shows people expressing their support for Palestine by throwing toys for Palestinian children.

The video shows people throwing toys for Turkish children during a match between Besiktas and Antalyaspor at Vodafone Park.

(Photo: The Quint)

However, the video dates back to February and shows football fans throwing stuffed toys for children affected by the devastating earthquake in Turkey.

You can read our fact-check here.

4. Old Clip of Aussie Fan Raising ‘Bharat Mata’ Slogans Viral as Recent Amid CWC

A video showing a man wearing the Australian cricket team's jersey and raising "Vande Mataram" and "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" slogans went viral on social media, with the claim that it shows an Australian player raising the slogans during the ongoing 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup.

However, the video is neither recent nor from the ongoing 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup. It was shot in January 2021 and was captured after India won the Test series against Australia in Gabba during the Border-Gavaskar tournament.

Read our fact-check here.

5. Aerial Video of Bombing in Sudan Falsely Linked to Israel-Hamas Conflict

Aerial footage showing a drone dropping explosives in a small area has gone viral on social media, where users are claiming that it shows Israeli forces dropping bombs in Gaza.

The video, however, is not related to the Israel-Hamas conflict. It shows the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) attacking the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) near Khartoum International Airport in Sudan.

You can read our fact-check here.

