WebQoof Recap: Of Communal Claims and Misinformation on Israel-Hamas Conflict

Claims surrounding the Israel-Hamas conflict continue to be shared during the third week of the war, while social media users also share misinformation surrounding the upcoming Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh.
Here are some of the viral claims that we debunked this week.
1. Man Pretending to Be 'Javed Hussain' in Viral Clip is Hindu, Say Haridwar Police
A video showing a man identifying himself as Javed Hussain from Haridwar, went viral on the internet. In the video, 'Hussain' was heard passing communally charged remarks against the Hindu community.
However, Haridwar police said that the person in the viral video was identified as Dilip Baghel, a Hindu man from Agra, Uttar Pradesh. They stated that two YouTubers had allegedly given Baghel money and intoxicants.
You can read our fact-check here.
2. Old Images of Jaivardhan Singh Viral With False Claims Ahead of MP Elections
A photo of Congress leader Jaivardhan Singh, a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Raghogarh, Madhya Pradesh and son of former Chief Minister Digvijay Singh, in torn clothes went viral on social media.
The photo was being shared to claim that party workers tore Singh's clothes after reports of controversy surrounding ticket distribution emerged.
The claim is false. The photo dates back to 2021, when Madhya Pradesh Congress had protested against inflation and Singh's clothes were torn during a clash with the police.
You can read our fact-check here.
3. Old Video Shared as People Throwing Toys on Football Pitch To Support Palestine
4. Old Clip of Aussie Fan Raising ‘Bharat Mata’ Slogans Viral as Recent Amid CWC
A video showing a man wearing the Australian cricket team's jersey and raising "Vande Mataram" and "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" slogans went viral on social media, with the claim that it shows an Australian player raising the slogans during the ongoing 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup.
5. Aerial Video of Bombing in Sudan Falsely Linked to Israel-Hamas Conflict
The video, however, is not related to the Israel-Hamas conflict. It shows the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) attacking the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) near Khartoum International Airport in Sudan.
You can read our fact-check here.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)