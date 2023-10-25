Man Pretending to Be 'Javed Hussain' in Viral Clip is Hindu, Say Haridwar Police

A video from Haridwar, showing a man identifying himself as Javed Hussain and passing communally charged remarks against the Hindu community, is going viral on the internet.

What are users claiming?: Sagar Kumar, a journalist with Sudarshan News – a channel that has been called out multiple times for spreading misinformation – shared the video with a caption saying, "Save my Uttarakhand."

(Note: We have refrained from sharing the video and archives of the same due to the communal nature of the remarks.)