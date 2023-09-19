Digitally Altered Video Passed Off as Kylian Mbappe Playing With a Robot

A video which shows footballer Kylian Mbappe passing football to a robot who eventually scores a goal is being shared on the internet as a real incident.
What have users said?: People have shared the video with a caption that said, "How real is this? Mbappe training with a robot."
The video had garnered around 26,000 views at the time of writing this report.
(You can view archives of similar posts here, here, and here.)
Are these claims true?: No, the video has been digitally altered to add a robot instead of a human. The original one which could be traced back to at least June 2022 shows Mbappe passing the ball to a human who then scores the goal.
How did we find out?: A closer look showed the exact moment when the robot was added on instead of the human in the video.
Further, we performed a keyword search on YouTube with the words "Mbappe reaction goal".
This led us to a similar video uploaded on a channel called 'OussiFooty'.
The video was uploaded on 5 June 2022 and was titled, "Mbappé's reaction says it all."
Comparing both the videos: On comparing visuals from both the videos, we found that the viral one has been edited to add the robot instead of the human.
(Swipe right to view all comparisons.)
A comparison clearly highlights the similarities.
(Source: YouTube/Screenshot/Altered by The Quint)
Conclusion: It is clear that the video that shows footballer Mbappe playing with a robot is digitally altered and is being shared with a false claim.
