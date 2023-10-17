ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

This Video Does Not Show Palestinians Carrying Indian Flag Amid War With Israel

The video could be traced back to at least 31 August, which predates the beginning of the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

Abhishek Anand
Published
WebQoof
3 min read
This Video Does Not Show Palestinians Carrying Indian Flag Amid War With Israel
i
Like
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

A video showing several women dressed in burqa and carrying the Indian national flag is being shared, with users linking it to the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.

What are users saying?: People shared the video with a caption in Hindi, which loosely translates to, "Muslim women and men in Palestine are coming out of Palestine using the tricolour because Israel is not killing these terrorists after seeing the tricolour.(sic)"

An archive of the post can be found here.

(Source: X (formerly Twitter)/Screenshot)

(Archives of similar claims can be found here, here, and here.)

What is the truth?: The video could be traced back to at least 31 August of this year, which predates the starting of the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. It reportedly shows visuals from the Arbaeen walk, a pilgrimage.

Also Read

Fact-Check: Viral List of 17 Names Does Not Show Indians Kidnapped by Hamas

Fact-Check: Viral List of 17 Names Does Not Show Indians Kidnapped by Hamas
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

How did we find that out?: We performed a Google Lens search on the keyframes of the video and found the same one uploaded on Instagram.

  • It was uploaded on a handle called 'syed__aylice'. According to the account's bio, the person is a video creator.

  • The video was uploaded on 1 September and its caption when translated to English said, "Let's go to Karbala."

  • It should be noted that Karbala is a city in Iraq.

  • Further, we performed another Google Lens and came across the same video uploaded on 31 August by a user named 'falak_haq120'.

  • The caption of the video said "Arabeen walk 2023."

  • We have reached out to the user for details about the video and the report will be updated as and when it is received.

What is Arbaeen walk?: A report in Al Jazeera said that Shia Muslims in huge numbers walk to Karbala to mark Arbaeen, the end of the 40-day mourning period for the death of Prophet Muhammad's grandson named Husayn.

  • According to NDTV World, more than one lakh Shia Muslims from India had travelled to Karbala for Arbaeen.

The report was last updated on 8 September.

(Source: NDTV World/Screenshot)

Similar videos are available online: We found a video uploaded on the official channel of NDTV India where one can see people carrying the Indian flag while undertaking the pilgrimage.

  • A person from Delhi can be seen talking about his experience and how people in Iraq react happily when they see others carrying the Indian flag.

  • You may view other videos of people carrying the tricolour during the Arbaeen pilgrimage here and here.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Conclusion: While we could not independently verify the exact location of the video, it is clear that the video is old and is being falsely linked to the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

Also Read

Video Shows Thousands of Israelis Recently Protesting Against PM Netanyahu? No!

Video Shows Thousands of Israelis Recently Protesting Against PM Netanyahu? No!

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof

Topics:  Fact Check   Webqoof   Israel Palestine 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×