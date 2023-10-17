This Video Does Not Show Palestinians Carrying Indian Flag Amid War With Israel

A video showing several women dressed in burqa and carrying the Indian national flag is being shared, with users linking it to the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.
What are users saying?: People shared the video with a caption in Hindi, which loosely translates to, "Muslim women and men in Palestine are coming out of Palestine using the tricolour because Israel is not killing these terrorists after seeing the tricolour.(sic)"
How did we find that out?: We performed a Google Lens search on the keyframes of the video and found the same one uploaded on Instagram.
It was uploaded on a handle called 'syed__aylice'. According to the account's bio, the person is a video creator.
The video was uploaded on 1 September and its caption when translated to English said, "Let's go to Karbala."
It should be noted that Karbala is a city in Iraq.
Further, we performed another Google Lens and came across the same video uploaded on 31 August by a user named 'falak_haq120'.
The caption of the video said "Arabeen walk 2023."
We have reached out to the user for details about the video and the report will be updated as and when it is received.
What is Arbaeen walk?: A report in Al Jazeera said that Shia Muslims in huge numbers walk to Karbala to mark Arbaeen, the end of the 40-day mourning period for the death of Prophet Muhammad's grandson named Husayn.
According to NDTV World, more than one lakh Shia Muslims from India had travelled to Karbala for Arbaeen.
Similar videos are available online: We found a video uploaded on the official channel of NDTV India where one can see people carrying the Indian flag while undertaking the pilgrimage.
Conclusion: While we could not independently verify the exact location of the video, it is clear that the video is old and is being falsely linked to the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.
