MP Election: Current Assembly Sat For 16 Days Per Year, Shows ADR and MEPW Data

On average, the Madhya Pradesh State Assembly sat for 16 days per year, according to analyses conducted by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and the Madhya Pradesh Election Watch (MPEW), after RTI applications to the Madhya Pradesh Assembly Secretariat asking for information pertaining to the performance of the MLAs and the Legislative Assembly between 2019 and 2023.

State Assembly elections are set to be held on 17 November, while the results will be declared on 3 December.

Detailed analyses by the ADR and the MPEW revealed that the longest sessions were the 3rd session (8 July to 26 July 2019) and 8th session (22 February to 26th March), both of which had 13 sittings.