Aerial Video of Bombing in Sudan Falsely Linked to Israel-Hamas Conflict

The video reportedly shows the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) attacking the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Khartoum.

Aishwarya Varma
Published
WebQoof
2 min read
A video showing aerial footage of a drone dropping explosives in an area has gone viral on social media, where users are claiming that it shows Israeli forces dropping bombs in Gaza.

An archive of this post can be seen here.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

The Quint received a query for this video’s verification on its WhatsApp tipline.

(Archives of more posts sharing this claim can be seen here and here.)

Is it true?: No, the video reportedly shows the Sudanese Army dropping explosives on the country’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), in Khartoum, the capital city of Sudan.

How did we find out?: We divided the viral video into multiple keyframes using InVID, a video verification tool, and ran reverse image searches on some of them. 

  • This led us to a post dated 13 October on X, which shared the same video as one of a drone strike by Sudan’s Army, against the country’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) near a fuel tank.

  • The same video was shared on video video-hosting website Rumble, which mentioned that the RSF was targeted while refueling in Khartoum.

  • Using Khartoum and RSF as keywords, we looked for more information on the video.

  • We came across the same video published to Al Jazeera Sudan’s verified Facebook page with an Arabic caption which loosely translates to “A Sudanese army march bombed a fuel tanker belonging to the Rapid Support Forces in Khartoum #Video #Al Jazeera_Sudan”.

The layout of tanks and trees matches in both screenshots.

(Source: X/Google Maps/Altered by The Quint)

What is happening in Sudan?: The Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) have been fighting the RSF in Khartoum, the country’s capital and the Darfur region since April.

  • The two forces have been rival factions of Sudan’s military government.

  • The Indian government launched Operation Kaveri to rescue around 3,000 Indians stranded in Sudan amid the conflict, successfully bringing back a majority of them.

Conclusion: The video reportedly shows the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) attacking RSF in Khartoum, Sudan and has no connection to Israel or Hamas.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

Topics:  Webqoof   Israel Palestine   Sudan Crisis 

