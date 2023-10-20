ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

ICC World Cup Points Table 2023: Australia On 4th Rank After Defeating Pakistan

Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table: Australia defeated Pakistan by 62 runs and came to the 4th position

Shivangani Singh
Published
World Cup
1 min read
ICC World Cup Points Table 2023: Australia On 4th Rank After Defeating Pakistan
ICC World Cup points table 2023: Australia faced Pakistan today, 20 October 2023 for the 18th match of the tournament. Both the teams have had an average performance in the tournament to date. These two teams were the branded favorites before the World Cup began but have looked far from their best. Pakistan vs. Australia World Cup match was played in Bengaluru from 2 PM today and Australia won the match by 62 runs.

Let's have a look at the complete Cricket World Cup 2023 points table after Australia vs. Pakistan world cup match.

ICC Cricket World Cup Points Table 2023 Updated After Australia vs. Pakistan Match

PositionTeamPlayedWonLostRun RatePoints
1New Zealand4401.9238
2India4401.6598
3South Africa3211.3854
4Australia422-0.1934
5Pakistan422-0.4564
6England312-0.0842
7Bangladesh413-0.7842
8Netherlands312-0.9932
9Afghanistan413-1.252
10Sri Lanka303-1.5320
