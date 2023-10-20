ICC World Cup Points Table 2023: Australia On 4th Rank After Defeating Pakistan

ICC World Cup points table 2023: Australia faced Pakistan today, 20 October 2023 for the 18th match of the tournament. Both the teams have had an average performance in the tournament to date. These two teams were the branded favorites before the World Cup began but have looked far from their best. Pakistan vs. Australia World Cup match was played in Bengaluru from 2 PM today and Australia won the match by 62 runs.

Let's have a look at the complete Cricket World Cup 2023 points table after Australia vs. Pakistan world cup match.