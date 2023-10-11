No, This Video Doesn't Show Turkey and Syrian War Jets Arriving in Iran’s Tehran

A video showing several aircraft and jets landing on a runway is being shared on the internet as recent visuals from Tehran Airport in Iran.
What have users said?: Those sharing the video have uploaded it with a caption saying, "Big news: Turkey and Syria War jets arrives Tehran airport in Iran, may be they should going to give backup to Palestine (sic)."
The video had garnered more than 4,60,000 views on the platform at the time of writing this report. You can view archives of similar posts here, here, and here.
What is the truth?: The video shows a multinational air exercise called 'Indus Shield - 2023' at an operational air base of Pakistan Air Force (PAF). As per reports, around 14 nations participated in the exercise.
How did we find out?: At first, we noticed several aircraft with flags of different countries such as Turkey, Pakistan, and Saudi Arabia.
We performed a keyword search and found a longer version of the video uploaded on a verified Facebook page named 'Pakistan Air Force'.
The video was uploaded on 8 October and its caption mentioned that PAF inaugurated a multinational air exercise, Indus Shield-2023, at an operational air base of PAF.
The exercise witnessed participation from 14 Air Forces, including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, Azerbaijan, Indonesia, Turkey, Uzbekistan, Hungary, and China.
News reports: Team WebQoof found similar visuals uploaded on the official Instagram account of Arab News Pakistan.
It was uploaded on 9 October, and its caption said, "Pakistan Air Force launches 14-nation Indus Shield 2023 exercise with several Middle Eastern countries including Saudi Arabia, UAE and Qatar."
According to a report published in Dawn — a Pakistani daily — 14 nations participated in an multinational exercise that was inaugurated on 8 October.
The air officer commanding, PAF Central Air Command, Air Marshal Tariq Mehmood Ghazi was the chief guest at the inauguration ceremony.
Conclusion: It is evident that the video is from a multinational exercise in Pakistan and not from Iran as claimed.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)