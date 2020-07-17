WebQoof Recap: From Amitabh’s Viral Clip to Fake Sara Pilot Tweet

The amount of fake news being generated from just this one Twitter handle presented a pertinent question on the scale of misinformation being propagated on social media on not just the situation along the India-China border but also on India’s internal security-related issues.

To understand this, we reached out to Nandakishore Harikumar, the founder of Technisanct – a cybersecurity firm based out of Kochi. He told us that his firm has been monitoring such activities for quite some time and using tools like Trendsmap, Twint and Social Bearing, they’ve found that most of these fake profiles get huge traction from Pakistan.

We also reached out to Twitter to understand how effective have Twitter’s policies been in identifying and countering State-sponsored misinformation. A spokesperson from the company told us that it is Twitter’s top priority to keep people safe from any kind of “coordinated activity” on the platform.

