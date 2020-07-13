109 MLAs Expressed Support for Gehlot Govt: Cong Amid Raj Crisis
Amid the political crisis in Rajasthan, stemming from rebellion by Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, the state Congress in-charge Avinash Pande said early on Monday, 13 July, that 109 MLAs have signed a letter expressing their trust and support to the government led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.
"A whip has been issued to all party MLAs to be mandatorily present at the Congress Legislature Party meeting to be held... Strict disciplinary action will be taken against any MLA who is absent without mentioning personal or special reason," he added.
His comments come after Pilot's office said in a statement that the deputy CM will skip the Legislature Party meeting on Monday, while claiming support of 30 MLAs and saying that the Gehlot government is in minority.
- Reports have suggested that Pilot was upset over receiving a notice for questioning by the Special Operations Group of Police to investigate attempts at destabilising the government
- Gehlot clarified that the CM, Deputy CM, chief whip, and other ministers and MLAs have all been issued notices to give their statements on the issue
- The Congress has 107 seats in the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly, along with support from some Independents and other party MLAs
