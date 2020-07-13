109 MLAs Expressed Support for Gehlot Govt: Cong Amid Raj Crisis

Amid the political crisis in Rajasthan, stemming from rebellion by Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, the state Congress in-charge Avinash Pande said early on Monday, 13 July, that 109 MLAs have signed a letter expressing their trust and support to the government led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

"A whip has been issued to all party MLAs to be mandatorily present at the Congress Legislature Party meeting to be held... Strict disciplinary action will be taken against any MLA who is absent without mentioning personal or special reason," he added.

His comments come after Pilot's office said in a statement that the deputy CM will skip the Legislature Party meeting on Monday, while claiming support of 30 MLAs and saying that the Gehlot government is in minority.