Madhuri, Taapsee & Others Wish Big B & Abhishek Speedy Recovery

On Saturday, 11 July, Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek tested positive for coronavirus. Both took to Twitter to confirm the same, adding that they have mild symptoms and have been admitted to the hospital.

Since the news broke, wishes are pouring in, wishing the duo speedy recovery. Madhuri Dixit, Taapsee Pannu, Sachin Tendulkar have also taken to social media to say that they are praying for Amitabh and Abhishek.