Kerala Has Not Ruled Non-Hindus Can Rule Temples, Post is Fake

Let’s first understand who controls the temples in the state of Kerala.

According to a chapter published in Shodhganga titled: ‘Administration of Devaswom Boards and Temples in Kerala,’ all the temples are either administered by Government controlled Devaswoms which are socio-religious trusts, or by private bodies/families. There are five different Devaswom boards in Kerala.

Regarding the claim being made in the viral image, Chairman of Devaswom Recruitment Board Rajagopalan Nair told The Quint, “There are three laws that govern the temples in Kerala. In all these acts there is a specific provision that the employees, and also the management must be from Hindu religion.”

All the five Devaswom boards follow these rules and have Hindu members, he added.