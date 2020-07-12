Viral Video of Amitabh Bachchan Thanking Nanavati Medics is Old

A video of actor Amitabh Bachchan thanking the doctors, nurses and staff members of Nanavati Hospital is being widely shared on social media and by several news organisations with a claim that it is from his recent visit to the hospital after he tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, 11 July.

However, we found that the claim is false and the video is from April and was recorded by the actor during the lockdown to thank the medical fraternity for braving the virus and helping people.