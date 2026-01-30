WebQoof Recap: Around Protests Against UGC Regulations, Salman Khan & More

From an old video being linked to the protests around the University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations to an AI-manipulated video of Salman Khan being shared as him joining the AIMIM, here is the recap of our top five fact-checks from this week.
1. Old, Unrelated Video Viral as Protest Against BJP for the New UGC Guidelines
A video of people taking out a torch-lit march with posters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah went viral on the internet with users linking it to the recent UGC regulations.
However, the video could be traced back to December 2025 and showed a he Congress party's unit in Odisha protesting over the National Herald case.
2. AI Clip of COAS Dwivedi Viral as Criticizing Pak’s Entry on Gaza Peace Board
A video purportedly showing Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi opposing the inclusion of Pakistan in the US-made Board of Peace (BoP) was being circulated as his recent statements.
Team WebQoof found that the viral video was manipulated using the help of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and did not show real remarks made by General Dwivedi.
3. AI-Manipulated Clip Shared with False Claim About Salman Khan Joining AIMIM
Social media users shared a video of actor Salman Khan claiming that it showed Khan announcing that he will be joining Asaduddin Owaisi's All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM).
This viral clip, too, was manipulated using AI tools. There was no evidence to support the claim that Khan indeed made such an announcement.
4. Does This Video Show Man Targeting a Child Selling Balloons in India? No!
A video of a man bursting several balloons that was being carried by a child on his back went viral on the internet with users claiming it to be a recent incident in India.
Team WebQoof found that the video was staged and was recorded in Bangladesh. We spoke to the creator, who confirmed these findings.
5. Danish Parliament Laughing Over Trump’s Demand for Nobel Peace Prize? No!
With US President Donald Trump’s statements regarding taking control of Greenland, a video went viral on social media platforms claiming that it showed Danish lawmakers mocking Trump's request for a Nobel Peace Prize.
We found that the video actually dated back to 2019 and showed Danish parliamentarians laughing while discussing the government's purchase of circus animals.
