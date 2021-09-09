'Anil Upadhyay' Resurfaces, This Time as Congress MLA Taking Dig at Own Party

A video claiming to show a Congress MLA named Anil Upadhyay is being shared on social media with the claim that the politician took a dig at his own party, accusing Congress leaders – Rahul, Priyanka and Sonia Gandhi – of inciting riots in the streets, rather than debating in the Parliament.

However, we found the character of Anil Upadhyay is a fictitious one and resurfaces on the internet time and again with various claims.

The person seen in the video is Vinay Kumar Singh who had contested the 2020 Delhi elections on a Janshakti Party (Rashtriya) ticket from the Patparganj (East) constituency.