No, This Video Doesn't Show Actor Sidharth Shukla Suffering a Heart Attack

We then fragmented the video using InVid WeVerify Google Chrome extension and followed it up with a reverse image search on Google.

This led us to an article published on 30 August on Kannada website Vitla News. The article mentioned that the video is from Bengaluru and shows a man collapsing after he suffered a heart attack.

It further mentioned that the incident happened at Banashankari Gold Gym.

Taking a cue from here, we contacted the Banashankari police station and the assistant sub-inspector (ASI) told us that the video was indeed from that incident in Bengaluru.

Clearly, an unrelated video is being shared to claim that the video shows the late actor suffering a heart attack.