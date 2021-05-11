Old B’desh Clip Used to Show BJP MLA ‘Anil Upadhyay’ Hunting Deer

A viral video on social media claims to show an MLA of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), ‘Anil Upadhyay,’ learning how to shoot and hunt down a deer in a park.

However, we found that the video is from Bangladesh and dates back to 2015. The person in the video had been identified as one Moin Uddin. Further, MLA ‘Anil Upadhyay’ is a fictional identity and no such person could be found being associated with the BJP as an MLA.