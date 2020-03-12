BJP MLA Upadhayay Didn't Condemn Beef Ban Because He Doesn't Exist

A video of a man is being shared with the claim that 'BJP MLA Anil Upadhyay' is condemning the beef ban imposed by the government.

In the 02:18 minute long video, the man is seen critiquing the BJP government for its beef ban and goes on to list leading Hindu beef exporters. He also takes on the RSS and asks why do they target Muslims and Dalits.

The video, which has over 1,37,000 views, has been shared with a caption, "B.J.P विधायक अनिल उपाध्याय की इस बयान पर क्या कहेंगे RSS वाले. इन video को इतना वायरल करो की ये पूरा हिन्दुस्तान देख सके" [Translation: What does RSS have to say about this BJP MLA Anil Upadhyay's statement? Make this video viral so that the entire nation can see."]