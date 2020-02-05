Fictitious MLA Anil Upadhyay Revived Over Gandhi Effigy Shooting

A video doing the rounds on social media shows a woman shooting at an effigy of Mahatma Gandhi and claims that BJP MLA Anil Upadhyay is responsible for this action.

The woman can be seen aiming at the effigy when, before pulling the trigger, she is stopped by the person behind the camera, who can be heard saying, "Chalana nahi. Abhi toh photo session ho raha hai (Don't shoot yet. Right now, we’re having a photo session).

In the video, slogans such as as ‘Mahatma Nathuram Godse amar rahe amar rahe,’ (Long live Mahatma Nathuram Godse) can be heard.