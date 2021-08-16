No, This Video Doesn't Show Taliban 'Taking Over Presidential Palace in Kabul'

A video showing people firing their guns in the air and shouting 'Allahu akbar' (God is great) on the streets has been shared by several Facebook users with a claim that it shows the Taliban taking control of the Presidential Palace in Afghanistan's Kabul.

This claim comes a day after Taliban fighters entered Kabul and seized the Presidential Palace. President Ashraf Ghani has fled the war-ravaged country as Taliban leaders call for a 'peaceful transfer of power'.

However, we found the video that is being shared with the claim dates back to March 2015 and was from Idlib, Syria. The video was shot shortly after a coalition of Syrian rebels captured northwestern city of Idlib from the pro-government forces of President Bashar al-Assad.