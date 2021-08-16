Satirical Article Shared as CNN 'Praising' Taliban For Wearing Masks

An image of a satirical news article purportedly by news channel CNN is doing the rounds with the claim that while Taliban laid siege to Afghanistan, the international news channel 'praised' the group for wearing masks during the attacks.

However, we found that the news story was put together by a website called Babylon Bee, which describes itself as the 'world’s best satire site'.

This comes in the background of Taliban entering Kabul on Sunday, 15 August, which has led to the fall of the Ashraf Ghani government, who fled the war-torn country.