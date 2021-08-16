Afghan Govt Collapses, Taliban in Control of Country: 5 Essential Reads

Have the Taliban changed over the past two decades?

That’s the question Sher Jan Ahmadzai , director of the Center for Afghanistan Studies at the University of Nebraska, Omaha, set out to answer in his July 2021 story on the Taliban .

Ahmadzai, who is from Afghanistan, explained that, “During the Taliban’s five-year rule, women were prohibited from working, attending school or leaving home without a male relative. Men had to grow beards and wear a cap or turban.”

Anyone not abiding by this code could be lashed, beaten or humiliated.

The rhetoric of the Taliban has moderated since 2001, Ahmadzai wrote, but he found little evidence that their extremist beliefs have changed.

“All evidence suggests the Taliban still believe in restoring their old system of emirate, in which an unelected religious leader, or emir, was the ultimate decision-maker,” given authority from God.