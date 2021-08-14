Video of a Family Dispute From UP's Shamli Shared With a Communal Spin

Two videos showing several people beating a woman and two men are being circulated on social media with the claim that it was the consequence of two Muslim girls being spotted with Hindu boys. Further, one of the videos is being claimed to be from Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area.

However, we found that both the videos are from the same incident that that took place on 28 July, which pertains to a love affair, in a village in Kairana in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district.

Meanwhile, Kairana SHO Premveer Rana and a local reporter told us that there is no communal angle to the incident and that the ones being beaten and the people who are beating them belong to the same community.