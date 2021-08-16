Taliban Takes Over Kabul, President Ashraf Ghani Flees Afghanistan
Taliban co-founder Abdul Ghani Baradar announced his victory in a video message posted on social media.
After 20 years of war, the Taliban captured Afghanistan's capital Kabul in 10 days on Sunday, 15 August, as President Ashraf Ghani fled the war-torn country.
Ghani escaped as the militant group surrounded Kabul.
“There will be no transitional government in Afghanistan” two Afghan officials told Reuters as the Taliban announced that it had taken control of the Afghan Presidential Palace in Kabul on Sunday.
Panic, fear, and disorder gripped the capital with visuals of the crowded airport emerging on the internet, as swarms of people looked to flee the brutality of Taliban rule.
Taliban co-founder Abdul Ghani Baradar announced his victory in a video message posted on social media.
He said, "Now, it's time to test and prove. Now, we have to show that we can serve our nation and ensure security and comfort of life."
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.