Tweet About Muslim Man, Kin Getting Bail at Midnight in Rajasthan is Fake
There are glaring inconsistencies and discrepancies in the viral tweet which prove that it is fake.
A screenshot of a tweet by one 'Mushtaq Ahemad' in which he thanks the Rajasthan government for 'opening the court at midnight and facilitating the bail for him, his three sons and one nephew' is being shared on social media.
In the viral tweet, Ahmed also thanked the Congress government for dropping them home in a police vehicle. Several users have shared the tweet taking a dig at Ashok Gehlot's government.
As per news reports, one Matloob Ahmed and Mushtaq Ahmed were named in the case related to violence that broke out in Karauli after a bike rally organised on the occasion of the Hindu New Year was allegedly met with stone-pelting.
However, we noticed glaring discrepancies and inconsistencies in the tweet, which made it evident that it was fake.
CLAIM
The tweet has been shared by several users taking a dig at the Gehlot government and accusing them of 'appeasement politics.'
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
We first looked for the Twitter handle '@mushtaq_ahmak' on the platform and didn't find any results. We also checked for any possible archives but even that didn't yield any results.
Next, we compared the viral tweet with an actual, sample tweet to see if there were any discrepancies in the format. For this, we compared the viral tweet with a screenshot of a tweet taken from an iOS device, an Android device, TweetDeck and Twitter web.
We noticed inconsistencies in the date and time format. On comparing the viral tweet with a sample tweet screenshot taken from web, we noticed that the 'am' in the viral tweet was in lower case, whereas our sample tweet had upper case format ('PM'). Even the dots between the date and time, which were present in the sample tweet, were missing from the viral tweet.
Similarly, when we compared the viral tweet with a real tweet screenshot taken on Android, we noticed that the dots between the time and date were still missing.
Also, the date on the viral tweet reads '5 May 22', while the Android format shows '05 Apr 22.'
iPhone view showed a difference in the date format and also the capitalisation of 'am' and 'pm'.
On comparing the viral tweet with a tweet screenshot taken from TweetDeck view, the inconsistencies we noticed were pertaining to the dots in between the time and date stamp and also the three vertical dots on top, which can be seen in the Android view.
The format of tweet in question doesn't match with any of the above listed formats, making it clear that the tweet could have been digitally created.
JODHPUR POLICE CALLS THE TWEET 'FAKE'
Further, we found a tweet by Jodhpur Police, posted on 6 May 2022, in which they have refuted the claim, adding that they haven't arrested anyone named Mushtaq Ahemad.
Evidently, a fake tweet is being shared to claim that Rajasthan government helped a Muslim man and his relatives get bail for 'appeasement politics'.
