Tweet About Muslim Man, Kin Getting Bail at Midnight in Rajasthan is Fake

A screenshot of a tweet by one 'Mushtaq Ahemad' in which he thanks the Rajasthan government for 'opening the court at midnight and facilitating the bail for him, his three sons and one nephew' is being shared on social media.

In the viral tweet, Ahmed also thanked the Congress government for dropping them home in a police vehicle. Several users have shared the tweet taking a dig at Ashok Gehlot's government.

As per news reports, one Matloob Ahmed and Mushtaq Ahmed were named in the case related to violence that broke out in Karauli after a bike rally organised on the occasion of the Hindu New Year was allegedly met with stone-pelting.

However, we noticed glaring discrepancies and inconsistencies in the tweet, which made it evident that it was fake.