'Provocative Slogans Led to Karauli Clashes': Rajasthan Cops As Probe Begins
The Rajasthan government has ordered an administrative probe into the incident.
Facing criticism over the handling of communal violence in Rajasthan's Karauli, the state police on Friday, 8 April, said that the organisers were denied permission for both DJs and loudspeakers. The provocative sloganeering of those involved in the rally led to the escalation of the situation, they added.
The Rajasthan government has ordered an administrative probe, led by Home Secretary Kailash Chand Meena, into the incident.
"This is the first time such a procession was given permission since 2015. While organisers sought permission for the rally, they were told that there should be no DJs or provocative sloganeering. Action will be taken against them," said DGP ML Lather.
As many as 10 FIRs have been lodged in connection with the case. From the investigation so far, 44 miscreants have been identified by the police, and 105 arrested.
"We will not spare a single person who was a part of the violence, irrespective of their caste, creed or community," the DGP said, adding some people in the rally started raising slogans when they reached minority-dominated area.
What Happened?
Communal clashes erupted in Karauli after a bike rally organised on the occasion of the Hindu New Year was allegedly met with stone-pelting, leading to a confrontation between two groups.
The clashes led to arson. Shops and vehicles were set ablaze, while over two dozen people sustained injuries.
In the violence, properties of 80 people, from both religious communities, were damaged.
